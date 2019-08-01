Shannon Gabriel: Gloucestershire sign West Indies fast bowler

The West Indies finished ninth out of 10 teams in the World Cup group stages

Gloucestershire have signed West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel on a three-game County Championship contract.

The 31-year-old will join the county for their Division Two matches against Sussex, Worcestershire and Northamptonshire in September.

Gabriel played in this summer's World Cup, taking two wickets in their group stage defeat by England.

"Shannon gives us some genuine pace and international experience," said Gloucestershire coach Richard Dawson.

"He will bring that extra pick-me-up for the last three weeks of the season which is a tough slog after playing T20 cricket along with four months of four-day cricket."

Gabriel made his Windies Test debut against England in 2012 and is set to make his Gloucestershire bow on 10 September, after a Test series against India.

In February he was banned for four one-day internationals over comments he made to England captain Joe Root during a Test in St Lucia.

He later apologised for asking Root if he "liked boys".