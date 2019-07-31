T20 Blast: Worcestershire Rapids and Durham ease to wins

Wayne Parnell
Wayne Parnell hit seven sixes to help Worcestershire to victory

Worcestershire picked up their third victory of the T20 Blast with a comfortable win over Derbyshire.

The visitors posted 156-4 in their 20 overs at New Road, with Leus du Plooy top-scoring with 52.

The reigning champions slipped to 35-3 in response but Wayne Parnell's 81* in 46 balls saw them win by two wickets with an over to spare.

Durham, beaten at Worcestershire on Sunday, recorded an eight-wicket win over bottom side Leicestershire.

They chased down the Foxes' 142-7 in just 14.4 overs thanks to half centuries from openers D'Arcy Short (70) and Graham Clark (59*).

Worcestershire are second in the North Group, with Durham a point behind in third.

