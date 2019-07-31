Women's Ashes: England end Australia's unbeaten run with T20 victory

Women's Ashes: Third Twenty20 international, The Bristol County Ground England 139-5 (20 overs): Brunt 26*, Winfield 25* Australia 122-8 (20 overs): Perry 60*, Brunt 3-21, Ecclestone 3-22 England won by 17 runs (England 2pts; Australia win series 12-4) Scorecard

England ended Australia's hopes of an unbeaten Women's Ashes series with a 17-run win in the third and final Twenty20 international at Bristol.

Sophie Ecclestone (3-22), Katherine Brunt (3-21) and debutant Mady Villiers (2-20) all starred with the ball.

Chasing 140, Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 60 was in vain but the Aussies win the multi-format series 12-4 on points.

Earlier, Brunt and Lauren Winfield added an invaluable 43 from the last four overs as England posted 139-5.

More to follow.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'A huge hit' - Brunt hits massive six as England set Australia 140

