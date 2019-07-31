Steven Finn: Middlesex paceman signs deal until end of 2021 season

Steven Finn bowling for Middlesex
Steven Finn has taken 854 career wickets

Middlesex paceman Steven Finn has signed a new contract until the end of the 2021 campaign.

Finn, 30, has played in all formats for the county this season, having had complications with a knee injury last term due to a benign tumour.

He has 36 Test caps but has not represented England since a one-day international in May 2017.

"Middlesex has been my cricketing home since I made my debut at the age of 16," Finn told the club website.

"I am delighted to have extended my stay as Stuart Law (head coach) leads the club into a new era."

Finn has taken five wickets in the opening four games of Middlesex's T20 Blast campaign, and has season-best figures of 5-75 in the County Championship.

Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: "As we have already seen this season, he has the potential to win and change the course of games in all formats, and I believe he will be a force for some time to come."

