Eoin Morgan: England's World Cup-winning captain returns to Middlesex T20 Blast squad

Eoin Morgan took over as England's one-day captain just before the 2015 World Cup

Eoin Morgan is set for his first outing since captaining England to World Cup victory, after being named in Middlesex's squad to face Kent in the T20 Blast on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was granted a break after guiding England to their first global 50-over tournament win.

Morgan's side beat New Zealand in a thrilling final on 14 July.

South African batsman AB de Villiers is also set to return for Middlesex after missing two games with a finger injury.

Paul Stirling could also feature after playing for Ireland in their Test defeat by England at Lord's last week.

Several of England's World Cup winners, including Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali and Surrey bowler Liam Plunkett, have made appearances for their counties in this season's T20 Blast.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid is likely to play some part in Yorkshire's upcoming fixtures - they host Worcestershire on Friday and Birmingham Bears on Sunday.