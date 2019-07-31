The Hundred: Cardiff franchise could be 'Western Fire'

Sophia Gardens is the home of Glamorgan Cricket Club

The Cardiff-based franchise for the Hundred competition could be known as 'Western Fire' rather than 'Welsh Fire' as previously planned.

Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset are working together on running the team, one of eight franchises in the ECB event starting in 2020.

'Western Fire' has been registered as a trademark on behalf of the organisers.

They hope to attract more supporters from the West of England rather than exclusively from Wales.

In addition, the women's franchise team will play games at Bristol and Taunton.

Former England all-rounder Vic Marks has previously criticised the name Welsh Fire, saying fans of Gloucestershire and Somerset would feel alienated.

The eight franchise names will not be officially announced by the ECB until after the end of the England-Australia Ashes series.