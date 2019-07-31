Ian Bell: Warwickshire batsman out for season with knee injury

Ian Bell (left) played a key role in Warwickshire winning Division Two last year

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell will miss the rest of the season because of a tendon issue in his knee.

The 37-year-old former England man only made his comeback from a three-month lay-off with a toe injury in June.

Bell - who helped the Bears return to the County Championship top flight in 2018 - reported the injury after a second XI match earlier this month.

"Ian needs several injections, which rules him out for six to eight weeks," said sport director Paul Farbrace.

"He will now have a three-week period of minimal activity before working closely with our medical, and strength and conditioning teams to prepare him for the pre-season programme in 2020."

As recently as last summer Bell said he would be keen to add to his 118 Test caps, having previously contemplated retiring from the sport.

He was out for a golden duck in his first innings since a toe injury last month, playing for Knowle & Dorridge CC in the Birmingham and District Premier League.