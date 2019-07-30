Interpro series: Knights recover against Lightning at Malahide

Shane Getkate helped Northern Knights recover from 86-4 at Malahide

Northern Knights recovered from 86-4 to to finish 136-4 on a rain-affected day one against Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial game at Malahide.

Harry Tector (29) and Shane Getkate (24) came to the rescue for the Knights with an unbeaten partnership of 50.

Lightning won the toss and the visitors struggled after the dismissals of Mark Ellison and James McCollum.

Rain interrupted play and brought the proceedings to an early end with the game resuming on Wednesday morning.

North-West Warriors head the table with 16 points after two fixtures while Lightning and Knights have each played one with 11 and nine points respectively.

Northern Knights: 136-4 (43 overs) M Ellison 36, H Tector 29 no, J McCollum 24, S Getkate 24 no