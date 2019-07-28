Peter Hanscomb: Durham sign Australia wicketkeeper for remainder of season

Peter Hanscomb made four before being bowled by Chris Woakes in Australia's World Cup semi-final loss to England

Durham have signed Australia's Peter Hanscomb for the remainder of the season, with the wicketkeeper to play in all three formats.

The 28-year-old featured in the World Cup after being called up as an injury replacement for Shaun Marsh.

Hanscomb, who has played 16 Tests and 22 one-day internationals, made just four from 12 balls in Australia's semi-final defeat by England at Edgbaston.

Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: "He will add something extra."