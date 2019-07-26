Women's Ashes: Australia's Meg Lanning hits T20 record 133 against England

Lanning needed just 63 balls to rack up her record score

Australia captain Meg Lanning broke her own record for the highest individual score in a women's T20 international by hitting 133 against England.

Lanning cracked 17 fours and seven sixes as she finished unbeaten off 63 balls in Australia's total of 226-3.

The 27-year-old topped the previous best of 126, which she set in March 2014 and was then equalled by Sterre Kalis of the Netherlands last month.

Australia's tally means England face a record run chase in T20 internationals.

To win they must beat their own tally of 199-3 against India in Mumbai last year.

Australia will retain the Ashes with victory in Chelmsford as they have an 8-2 lead in the multi-format series, although England can still draw the series if they win all three T20 games.

