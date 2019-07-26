Sri Lanka v Bangladesh: Lasith Malinga takes 3-38 in final ODI

Lasith Malinga claimed eight five-wicket hauls - the fifth highest in ODIs - and a strike rate of a wicket every 24.7 balls

First one-day international, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka 314-8 (50 overs): K Perera 111 Bangladesh 223 (41.4 overs): Mushfiqur 67, Sabbir 60, Malinga 3-38 Sri Lanka won by 91 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga took 3-38, including the last wicket of the match, in his final one-day international as the hosts beat Bangladesh by 91 runs.

The 35-year-old, who made his debut in 2004, removed Mustafizur Rahman to seal victory in the first game of the three-match series in Colombo.

He ends his ODI career with 338 wickets at an average of 28.87 from 226 ODIs.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 223 in pursuit of 315 at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Malinga is the only player to take three ODI hat-tricks, and the only player to take four wickets in four balls.

He is third on the all-time list of wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, behind Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399).

Malinga received a guard of honour from his team-mates at the start of the game and scored an unbeaten six with the bat in Sri Lanka's 314-8, which featured 111 from Kusal Perera.

The second ODI takes place at the same venue on Sunday.