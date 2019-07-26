Mark Footitt: Left-arm paceman leaves Nottinghamshire

Mark Footitt has also spent six years with Derbyshire during his career

Pace bowler Mark Footitt has left Nottinghamshire two years into his second spell with the county.

The 33-year-old left-armer has taken 352 first-class wickets, but only played four Championship games since joining Notts from Surrey.

Footitt was called into England's squad during the 2015 Ashes series and went on tour to South Africa that winter without winning a Test cap.

He had a loan spell with Lancashire at the start of the 2019 season.

"Mark has been a whole-hearted professional since returning to the club," Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell told the club website.

"He's conducted himself well off the field and has thrown himself into being one of the more experienced professionals whilst playing second-team cricket."