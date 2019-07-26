Women's Ashes: England's Sarah Taylor withdraws from Twenty20 series with Australia

Sarah Taylor says she has made "progress" with her mental health since 2016

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has withdrawn from the Women's Ashes Twenty20 series against Australia because of mental health problems.

Taylor said she has made "progress" over the past three years but will not take part this summer.

"I first took a break from the game in 2016 but I don't want people to feel this is exactly the same," she said.

"There are plenty of challenges I've overcome on the way but mental health is not something you 'beat'."

Australia will retain the Ashes as they have an 8-2 lead in the multi-format series, although England can still draw the series if they win all three T20 games.

Looking ahead to the T20s, Taylor, who has been replaced by Fran Wilson in the squad, added: "I wish the girls all the best.

"Eight all is a very different score from 8-2 and I know they're all working incredibly hard to win these last three matches and draw the series."

The first match in the T20 series is at Chelmsford on Friday, subsequent matches on Sunday 28 and Wednesday 31 July.