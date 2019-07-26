Ashes 2019: Australia name Cameron Bancroft in squad to face England

Australia have recalled opening batsman Cameron Bancroft to their 17-man squad for the upcoming Ashes series against England.

It is the first time Bancroft, 26, has been named in an Australia squad since a ninth-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith and David Warner are set to play their first Test since year-long bans for their part in the scandal.

The first Test in the five-match series starts on 1 August at Edgbaston.

"David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft have forced their way back in to the Test squad through the excellence of their recent performances," said chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

"We have not won an Ashes series in the United Kingdom since 2001 but we are confident that this group of players can break that cycle and ensure we retain the urn that we won at home in the summer of 2017-18."

Australia Ashes squad: Tim Paine (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Patrick Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

