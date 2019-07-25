Women's Ashes: Jenny Gunn withdraws from England squad with injury

Jenny Gunn made her England Test and ODI debut in 2004

England all-rounder Jenny Gunn has been ruled out of the Women's Ashes Twenty20 series against Australia with a side strain.

The 33-year-old Nottinghamshire player will begin treatment immediately and is not going to be replaced in the squad.

Australia will retain the Ashes after they moved 8-2 ahead with a draw in last week's Test match at Taunton.

England can still draw the series if they win all three T20 games, with the first taking place on Friday.

England squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

