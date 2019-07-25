T20 Blast: Coach Matthew Maynard urges Glamorgan to recover after Surrey thrashing

Glamorgan opener David Lloyd was one of the three hat-trick victims for Surrey bowler Tom Curran

T20 Blast, the Oval: Surrey v Glamorgan Surrey 141 (20 overs): Jacks 40; Salter 4-23, de Lange 4-26 Glamorgan 44 (12.5 overs): T Curran 3-3, Batty 3-7, Tahir 3-8 Surrey won by 97 runs Scorecard & Tables

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his side cannot afford to dwell on their record low T20 score after being bowled out for just 44 by Surrey.

The Welsh county lost by 97 runs despite restricting Surrey to 141.

"They've just got to put it right against Middlesex, you can't dwell too much in T20 cricket on the bad days," said Maynard.

"It's never great, but I played in a team that got bowled out for 31 and we won our next couple of games."

A hat-trick from Surrey seamer Tom Curran sunk Glamorgan as the seamer dismissed David Lloyd, Colin Ingram and Billy Root in his first over.

Spinners Gareth Batty (3-7) and Imran Tahir (3-8) ran through the rest in Glamorgan's lowest-ever score.

It was Surrey's first T20 win over Glamorgan at the Oval, despite managing just 141 all out.

Surrey were cruising at 73-1 with Will Jacks hitting 40, but fell away badly as Andrew Salter (career-best 4-23), Graham Wagg (2-28) and Marchant de Lange (4-26) ran through the rest.

De Lange claimed three wickets in four balls in the final over after Michael Hogan limped off injured, but saw Curran better his effort shortly afterwards.

The match suffered from bizarre delays including lightning, the fielding discs being wrongly placed and a fox invading the field.

Despite the heavy defeat, Maynard was keen to praise his side's fielding and bowling efforts before the batting catastrophe.

"Billy Root's catch, Marchant de Lange's catch, David Lloyd's catch were outstanding, the ground fielding was sharp, and it's disappointing for Andrew Salter that he gets a career-best and ends up on the losing side," said Maynard.

"Every now and then, you get them in the game of cricket, it's frustrating, but it happens."

Maynard confirmed that Lukas Carey will come in for Friday's game at home to Middlesex to replace Michael Hogan, who suffered a thigh injury and batted with a runner.