T20 Blast: Glamorgan crash to Middlesex's Roland-Jones

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Middlesex Glamorgan 136 (19.3 overs) Cooke 29, Lloyd 27, Root 24; Roland-Jones 5-21 Middlesex 137-2 (17.2 overs) Eskinazi 51, Malan 45*, Holden 30* Middlesex (2 pts) won by eight wickets Scorecard & Tables

Glamorgan suffered their third defeat in three completed games as Middlesex eased to an eight-wicket victory in Cardiff.

Toby Roland-Jones' last-over hat-trick earned him career-best figures of 5-21 as Glamorgan stumbled to 136 all out.

Chris Cooke, David Lloyd and Billy Root all got into the twenties but Middlesex's attack was always on top.

Stevie Eskinazi led the charge with 51 off 29 balls despite a blow on the head while fielding.

Dawid Malan (45 not out) and Max Holden (30 not out) saw the visitors comfortably home with 16 balls to spare despite the absence of South Africa's AB de Villiers with a hand injury.

It was the second night running that Glamorgan's batsmen had fallen victim to a hat-trick after Tom Curran's early effort for Surrey, leaving them with just one point from four matches compared to Middlesex's six.