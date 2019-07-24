Middlesex CCC: Batsman Dan Lincoln given T20 Blast contract

Middlesex have won their opening two T20 Blast games this season

Middlesex second XI batsman Dan Lincoln has been registered by the club for this season's T20 Blast competition.

The 24-year-old, who also plays for Berkshire, recently scored 119 off 53 balls for Middlesex's second XI.

"His style of cricket is probably best suited to T20 and he is an outstanding fielder," Middlesex managing director of cricket, Angus Fraser, said.

"With Paul Stirling and Eoin Morgan absent for the next couple of games he will bolster our batting options."

Lincoln is available for Middlesex's next T20 Blast game at Glamorgan on Friday.