County Championship: Gloucestershire beat Worcestershire on tense final day

Ryan Higgins averages 21.47 with the ball in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four): Gloucestershire 354 & 184: Higgins 36; Barnard 3-17 Worcestershire 293 & 232: Ferguson 63; Higgins 4-64 Gloucestershire (23 pts) beat Worcestershire (5 pts) by 13 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire boosted their promotion chances with a thrilling 13-run win against Worcestershire at Cheltenham.

The hosts moved their overnight score of 149-8 to 184 all out, meaning the Pears were left with a target of 246.

Daryl Mitchell went first ball to David Payne, but Callum Ferguson (63) and Ben Cox (42) took them to 181-4.

Ryan Higgins (4-64) and Benny Howell (2-32) claimed crucial lower-order wickets before Payne removed last man Adam Finch as they were out for 232.

A dramatic final session saw Worcestershire collapse to 198-7 before moving within sight of victory at 229-7, needing 17 more to win.

But medium-pacer Higgins dismissed Wayne Parnell and Dillon Pennington in the space of three balls to swing the game back in Gloucestershire's favour.

With captain Joe Leach still there on 15, Finch could only fend a superb short ball from left-armer Payne to George Hankins at slip to give his side a huge victory.

Gloucestershire move up to third with a 13-point buffer to fourth-placed Northants, while Worcestershire's own promotion chances now look over with four games remaining.