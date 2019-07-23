County Championship: Gloucestershire build lead over Worcestershire

Ryan Higgins
Ryan Higgins took 3-52 with the ball and then scored 36 in Gloucestershire's second innings
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three):
Gloucestershire 354 & 149-8: Higgins 36; Parnell 3-29
Worcestershire 293: Whiteley 88, D'Oliveira 68; Higgins 3-52, Bamber 3-59
Gloucestershire (7 pts) lead Worcestershire (5 pts) by 210 runs
Scorecard

Gloucestershire have built a 210-run lead over Worcestershire going into the final day at Cheltenham.

The visitors resumed on 232-6 but quickly lost Brett D'Oliveira (68) who added only two to his overnight score.

Joe Leach's 38 pushed them to 293 all out, as Ryan Higgins (3-52), Ethan Bamber (3-59) and David Payne (3-73) did the bulk of the home side's damage.

The hosts closed on 149-8 in their second innings led by Higgins' 35-ball 36, while Tom Smith made a patient 25.

Smith's 91-ball innings ended when he edged Wayne Parnell (3-29) to Riki Wessels at first slip.

