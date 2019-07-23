England v Ireland: James Anderson ruled out of Test at Lord's with injury

Anderson (centre) picked up a calf injury during Lancashire's County Championship game with Durham on July 2

England v Ireland, one-off Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 24-27 July Time: 11:00 BST

England fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of his side's Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland at Lord's.

Anderson, 36, sustained a calf injury playing for Lancashire against Durham on 2 July.

England's record Test wicket-taker now faces a race to be fit for the opening Ashes fixture at Edgbaston on 1 August.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have side strains and were not named in the squad for the Ireland game, which starts on Wednesday.

Wood is unlikely to be fit before the fourth Ashes Test, which starts on 4 September, while England hope Archer could be available for the second Test, starting on 14 August.

Anderson told BBC Sport on 19 July that he felt "good" and that he hoped he would be fit to face Ireland, but the match has come too soon in his recovery.

The Burnley-born player also said he believes England will be able to shift the momentum from their World Cup win to Test cricket.

"It's time to re-focus on to Test cricket," he said.

"We realise the dangers that the Australian team bring to Test cricket, so we're going to have to be fully focused on that."