Liam Plunkett & Ollie Pope set to return for Surrey in T20 Blast on Tuesday

Liam Plunkett took 11 wickets in seven appearances for England at this summer's World Cup

World Cup winner Liam Plunkett is in line to feature for Surrey in the T20 Blast on Tuesday, while Ollie Pope could return from a shoulder injury.

Both players have been named in Surrey's 14-man squad to face Middlesex at The Oval (18:30 BST).

Plunkett, 34, took 3-42 as England overcame New Zealand following a super over in the final at Lord's on 14 July.

England Test batsman Pope dislocated his shoulder while fielding against Essex in the One-Day Cup in April.

The 21-year-old, who scored 159 runs at an average of 39.75 in last season's T20 Blast, required surgery on the injury but is now fit to return.