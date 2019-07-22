Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire batsman sidelined by ankle injury
-
- From the section Cricket
Northamptonshire opening batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos will miss the rest of the 2019 season because of an ankle injury which requires surgery.
The 21-year-old left-hander suffered the problem during last week's County Championship win over Derbyshire.
Vasconcelos is the fourth highest run-scorer in Division Two this year, with 750 runs at an average of 46.87.
"I'm extremely disappointed to get injured at such a crucial part of the season," the South African said.
"On a personal level there's not that many times you are able to get a 1,000 runs in a season and I was on track to do so, so of course it makes it a bit harder to take."
Northants are currently in the Division Two table, 13 points behind second-paced Glamorgan, with three promotion places available this summer.