County Championship: Ross Whiteley helps Worcestershire fight back at Gloucestershire
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two):
|Gloucestershire 354: Smith 83, Higgins 76; Leach 6-79
|Worcestershire 232-6: Whiteley 88, D'Oliveira 66; Higgins 2-42
|Gloucestershire (6 pts) lead Worcestershire (4 pts) by 122 runs
|Scorecard
Half centuries from Ross Whitely and Brett D'Oliveira helped Worcestershire stay in contention at Gloucestershire.
The hosts earned a fourth batting bonus point on the second morning before being dismissed for 354, Joe Leach (6-79) taking their final three wickets.
The visitors were in serious trouble when they slipped to 68-5 in response.
However, Whiteley (88) and D'Oliveira (66 not out) put on 146 for the sixth wicket as they recovered to reach 232-6 by the close.