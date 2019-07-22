County Championship: Ross Whiteley helps Worcestershire fight back at Gloucestershire

Ross Whiteley
Ross Whiteley helped Worcestershire recover from 68-5 to 214-5 before he was dismissed
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two):
Gloucestershire 354: Smith 83, Higgins 76; Leach 6-79
Worcestershire 232-6: Whiteley 88, D'Oliveira 66; Higgins 2-42
Gloucestershire (6 pts) lead Worcestershire (4 pts) by 122 runs
Scorecard

Half centuries from Ross Whitely and Brett D'Oliveira helped Worcestershire stay in contention at Gloucestershire.

The hosts earned a fourth batting bonus point on the second morning before being dismissed for 354, Joe Leach (6-79) taking their final three wickets.

The visitors were in serious trouble when they slipped to 68-5 in response.

However, Whiteley (88) and D'Oliveira (66 not out) put on 146 for the sixth wicket as they recovered to reach 232-6 by the close.

