Women's Ashes: England and Australia play out last day draw

Women's Ashes Test, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, (day four of four): Australia 420-8 dec & 230-7: Perry 116, Haynes 87; Perry 76* England 275-9 dec: Sciver 88, Jones 64; Molineux 4-95 Match drawn Scorecard

Australia will retain the Women's Ashes as the Test petered out into a draw.

England avoided the follow-on and declared on 275-9, but they could not tear through the Australian batting line-up, which finished on 230-7.

Ellyse Perry (76 not out) again scored well as the tourists opted not to set England a fourth-innings target.

England trail 8-2 in the multi-format series, but could still draw it if they win all three Twenty20 games, beginning in Chelmsford on Friday.

More to follow.