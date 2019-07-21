Women's Ashes: England and Australia play out last day draw

Breaking news
Women's Ashes Test, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, (day four of four):
Australia 420-8 dec & 230-7: Perry 116, Haynes 87; Perry 76*
England 275-9 dec: Sciver 88, Jones 64; Molineux 4-95
Match drawn
Scorecard

Australia will retain the Women's Ashes as the Test petered out into a draw.

England avoided the follow-on and declared on 275-9, but they could not tear through the Australian batting line-up, which finished on 230-7.

Ellyse Perry (76 not out) again scored well as the tourists opted not to set England a fourth-innings target.

England trail 8-2 in the multi-format series, but could still draw it if they win all three Twenty20 games, beginning in Chelmsford on Friday.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you