Women's Ashes: England face uphill battle to save Test

Women's Ashes Test, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, (day three of four): Australia 420-8 dec: Perry 116, Haynes 87, Healy 58, Lanning 57, Mooney 51 England 199-6: Jones 64, Sciver 62* Australia lead by 221 runs Scorecard

Ruthless Australia are on the verge of retaining the Women's Ashes after the third day of the Test at Taunton.

After declaring on 420-8 before lunch, they ripped through England's middle order to leave them 199-6 at the close, still trailing by 221 runs.

Only Amy Jones (64) and Nat Sciver with an unbeaten 60 held up the tourists' charge but England require 72 more just to avoid the follow-on.

With one day to go, England's hopes of winning the match have all but gone.