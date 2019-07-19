Ashes 2019: England's James Anderson feels 'good' in recovery from injury

James Anderson
James Anderson was injured in a county game for Lancashire against Durham at Sedbergh School on 2 July

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson says he feels "good" as he aims to be fit for the Ashes.

Lancashire's Anderson, 36, suffered "a low grade calf muscle tear" during a County Championship match on 2 July.

The first of five Ashes Tests between England and Australia starts on 1 August. The four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's begins on 24 July.

"We meet up on Monday and at the moment I feel good," he told the BBC.

"I will keep bowling and we will monitor it. If it comes to Wednesday and I'm fit to play then great, but if not I will work towards being fit for the Ashes."

Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 148 Tests to stand fourth on all the time-list behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

He claimed his 950th first-class wicket on 1 July and has taken 30 at an average of 9.37 in six Championship matches this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

England win World Cup

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you