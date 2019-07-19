Ashes 2019: England's James Anderson feels 'good' in recovery from injury

James Anderson was injured in a county game for Lancashire against Durham at Sedbergh School on 2 July

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson says he feels "good" as he aims to be fit for the Ashes.

Lancashire's Anderson, 36, suffered "a low grade calf muscle tear" during a County Championship match on 2 July.

The first of five Ashes Tests between England and Australia starts on 1 August. The four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's begins on 24 July.

"We meet up on Monday and at the moment I feel good," he told the BBC.

"I will keep bowling and we will monitor it. If it comes to Wednesday and I'm fit to play then great, but if not I will work towards being fit for the Ashes."

Anderson has taken 575 wickets in 148 Tests to stand fourth on all the time-list behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

He claimed his 950th first-class wicket on 1 July and has taken 30 at an average of 9.37 in six Championship matches this season.