T20 Blast: Glamorgan hopeful on Fakhar Zaman arrival after visa delay

Chris Cooke of Glamorgan is bowled by Gloucestershire's Benny Howell before the rain came

Glamorgan are hopeful overseas signing Fakhar Zaman will be available for their next T20 Blast match after missing the opening two games.

The Pakistan opening batsman was signed for the first eight matches of the tournament as cover for the injured Shaun Marsh.

Fakhar missed the opening two games because his visa has been delayed.

In his absence Glamorgan lost against Somerset and were saved by the rain against Gloucestershire in a draw.

"The director of cricket (Mark Wallace) is on the case today to try and get the visa sorted as quickly as possible," said head coach Matthew Maynard.

"We will plan to play without him but if he becomes available it will be a bonus."

Glamorgan face Surrey in their next game at the Oval on Thursday, 25 July.

The Welsh county have faced their first two T20 matches without an official overseas player, with Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh set to link up with them after the opening four games.

Glamorgan were saved from a second successive defeat by rain against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on Friday.

After an opening defeat against Somerset, Glamorgan struggled to 96-8 after 15.3 overs before the match was abandoned.

Gloucestershire medium-pacer Benny Howell took career-best T20 figures of 5-18 and his side were denied chasing a modest total by a torrential downpour at the College Ground.

Glamorgan's top-scorer was David Lloyd with 21 off 20 balls.

"You need a bit of luck in these competitions and we have got away with one," Maynard added.

"We have had that lucky break against Gloucestershire. We have got a point so we will take that."