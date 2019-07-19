Afghanistan v West Indies (in India) 2019
(all matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, India)
November
5 1st Twenty20 international (10:30 GMT)
7 2nd Twenty20 international (10:30 GMT)
9 3rd Twenty20 international (10:30 GMT)
13 1st ODI (04:00 GMT)
16 2nd ODI (04:00 GMT)
18 3rd ODI (04:00 GMT)
27-1 Dec Only Test (04:00 GMT)
West Indies then stay in India to play India in a limited-overs series.
