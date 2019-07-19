New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis

August

8 Tour match (opponents TBC), Katunayake (05:30 BST)

14-18 1st Test, Galle (05:30 BST)

22-26 2nd Test, Colombo (P Sara Oval) (05:30 BST)

29 Tour match (opponents TBC), Katunayake

31 1st Twenty20 international, Colombo (RPS) (d/n) (14:30 BST)

September

2 2nd Twenty20 international, Colombo (RPS) (d/n) (14:30 BST)

6 3rd Twenty20 international, Pallekele (d/n) (14:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

