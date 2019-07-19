European T20 Slam: Belfast Titans sign Shahid Afridi and JP Duminy in draft

Afridi has played in franchise competitions all over the world

The Belfast Titans have signed Pakistan fast bowler Shahid Afridi and South Africa's JP Duminy for the inaugural European T20 Slam.

Other international players joining the Titans after Friday's draft in London include England's Luke Wright and New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan.

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has been signed by the Dublin Chiefs for the newest T20 tournament on the global calendar.

The event will begin on 30 August.

It will finish on 22 September and will see six teams from each of Ireland, Holland and Scotland compete over 33 games.

Duminy's fellow South African Colin Ingram was also signed by Belfast at the draft.

Joining Morgan in the Dublin panel are Pakistan internationals Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir as well as former Australian international Daniel Christian.

Afridi has scored 1,416 runs in 99 T20Is for Pakistan and claimed 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Duminy has played 81 T20Is for South Africa, scoring over 1,900 runs at an average of 38.68. The 35-year-old has also been successful with the ball, claiming 21 scalps at a fraction over 28 each.

Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Andrew McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson and Craig Young will all represent the Belfast Titans.

Meanwhile, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker will join the Dublin Chiefs.

Belfast Titans squad: Mark Adair, Shahid Afridi, JP Duminy, Shane Getkate, Mohammad Ilyas, Colin Ingram, Andrew McBrine, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Nawaz, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Aaron Summers, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

Dublin Chiefs squad: Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Andrew Balbirnie, Corbin Bosch, Daniel Christian, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Rob Frylinck, Harry Gurney, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Eoin Morgan, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker