Women's Ashes: Rain halts England v Australia after Ellyse Perry's 116

The covers are on at Taunton
Women's Ashes Test, The Cooper Associates County Ground (day two of four):
Australia 341-5: Perry 116, Haynes 87, Healy 58, Lanning 57
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Persistent rain halted England and Australia after lunch on the second day of the Women's Ashes Test at Taunton.

Australia began the day on 265-3, and had reached a dominant 341-5 by the time the rain came. The umpires will inspect again at 15:00 BST.

Ellyse Perry (116) and Rachael Haynes (87) extended their fourth-wicket stand to 162 before both fell to off-spinner Laura Marsh in the lead-up to lunch.

Australia will retain the Ashes if they avoid defeat in this four-day Test.

The tourists lead the points-based, multi-format series 6-0 after winning all three one-day internationals.

