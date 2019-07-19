Eoin Morgan: England World Cup winning captain says he is yet to decide his future

Media playback is not supported on this device How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

Eoin Morgan says he is yet to decide whether to remain England's white-ball captain following their World Cup win.

Morgan has led England's remarkable turnaround in one-day cricket, culminating in them winning the 50-over World Cup for the first time on Sunday.

But he is yet to commit his future to the job he has held since 2014.

Morgan, 32, said it would be a "big commitment" to continue until the 2023 World Cup, with next year's World Twenty20 a "more realistic" target.

"I don't think I'm in a good state to make a decision at the moment, just simply that I haven't had a chance to get away from the madness and the craze of winning the World Cup," Morgan told BBC Sport.

"I've not been able to get into a logical mindset and actually ask myself a couple of questions.

"It's taken a huge amount out of me, both mentally and physically so once everything calms down over the next couple of months I'll hopefully come to a decision that at the forefront of it will be my family and the team."

Morgan replaced Alastair Cook as England's 50-over captain just two months before the 2015 World Cup but his side suffered a humiliating group-stage exit in Australia and New Zealand.

Since then he has revolutionised the one-day team, leading them to number one in the world and to the final of the World T20 in 2016.

Morgan has worked closely with head coach Trevor Bayliss in that time but the Australian will leave his position after this summer's Ashes.

Ireland-born batsman Morgan was speaking at the player auction for the inaugural Euro T20 Slam - a new European 20-over league featuring teams in Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland.

Morgan will play for the Dublin Chiefs in the competition which begins on 30 August.