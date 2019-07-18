Tom Banton stars with the bat as Somerset beat Glamorgan

Colin Ingram hit 50 not out in Glamorgan's final over

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Somerset Glamorgan: 180-5 off 20 overs; Lloyd 57, Ingram 50*, Lawlor 43; van der Merwe 2-17 Somerset 181-2 off 18 overs; Banton 64, Trego 47, Babar 35 Somerset won by eight wickets Scorecard & Tables

Tom Banton slammed 64 off 34 balls as Somerset cruised to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan on 181-2.

Former England Under-19s captain Banton and Babar Azam (35) got the visitors off to a decisive flying start as they chased the hosts' target.

Peter Trego (47*) saw the visitors home with two overs to spare.

Glamorgan's 180-5 was a stop-start affair despite an impressive start from David Lloyd (57) and Jeremy Lawlor (43).

Roelof van der Merwe's fine spell of spin earned him two for 17 as Somerset slammed the brakes on, only for Colin Ingram to reach 50 not out with 27 off the final over after a slow start.

It looked to be a challenging target, but Banton's hitting made light work of the task in an opening partnership of 98 in nine overs.

Glamorgan next face Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on Friday, 19 July while Somerset are at Kent the following day.

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"With 180 you're always in the game, but it was a little disappointing as we lost our way after an excellent opening stand between two young players upfront.

"My first 15 runs were probably some of the worst in my career, I felt terrible, but I changed a few things and got a few away at the end to push our total up.

"It was a good wicket and they played some inventive shots upfront, we couldn't find a way to get a wicket, and credit to them they played out of their skins."

Somerset opener Tom Banton told BBC Sport Wales:

"We haven't had a lot of prep, but it was one of those days where everything comes off.

"Jason (Kerr) our head coach said to go out and play the way you have in the 50-over comp, I think with T20 cricket you've just got to back yourself and be fearless.

"It was only my fifth T20 game, so hopefully it carries on, it's always nice to get a few away to the boundary early on and it was just my day today."