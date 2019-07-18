Women's Ashes: England's hopes of winning the series look bleak

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Brunt takes early wicket in Women's Ashes Test

England's chances of regaining the Women's Ashes are even slimmer after a day of toil on the opening day of the Test match at Taunton.

Needing to win this game to keep the series alive, they watched as Australia racked up a formidable looking 265-3.

Ellyse Perry top scored with 84, as she shared an unbroken partnership of 105 with Rachael Haynes, who is on 54.

With bad weather forecast for Friday, England will need something special to force a victory from this position.

More to follow.