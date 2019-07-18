Trevor Bayliss: England coach to take over at Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Trevor Bayliss (right) was appointed England coach in 2015

England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss will take charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in 2020.

The Australian will step down from the England job when his contract expires after this summer's home Ashes series.

He will replace compatriot Tom Moody, who led the side to the IPL play-offs in the 2019 competition, as head coach.

Bayliss was previously coach at Kolkata Knight Riders and helped them win the IPL title in 2012 and 2014.

He was appointed England coach in 2015 and oversaw their rise to number one in the world one-day international rankings.

He also led Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash League title in 2010-11 and coached Sri Lanka during their run to the 2011 World Cup final.

England overcame New Zealand in a thriller to win their first men's World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday.

"Trevor is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward," a statement said.

The next edition of the IPL begins in March.