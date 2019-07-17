Women's Ashes: England ready for Australia Test, says Katherine Brunt

England cannot lose the Test if they are to have any chance of winning the Ashes

Women's Ashes 2019: England v Australia Venues: Leicester, Canterbury, Taunton, Chelmsford, Hove, Bristol Dates: 2-31 July Coverage: In-play highlights clips, ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and live text commentary on all games on the BBC Sport website & app (some games also on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra) - full schedule

Katherine Brunt says England "are in a good place mentally" as they prepare for their must-win Women's Ashes Test match with Australia.

The two sides meet in Taunton from Thursday with the hosts trailing 6-0 in the multi-format series with four points on offer for winning the Test.

England lost all three one-day internationals and cannot afford to lose ot draw the Test.

"We are happy and we're ready," said Brunt.

"We can't think too much on what's gone, we can only think about where we're at now and what we've got to do.

"It is about getting ourselves into a really good place mentally which I don't think we ever weren't, because you lose games of cricket and that's part and parcel of elite sport."

Teams earn four points for a win and two for a draw in the Test, with two points for a win in all limited-overs games.

England need to win the Test and all three T20 internationals to beat Australia, who hold the Ashes after victory on English soil in 2015 and a drawn series down under in 2017.