T20 Blast: Sussex Sharks beat Hampshire as Birmingham Bears and Notts Outlaws win

Phil Salt hit three sixes and sevens fours in 55 minutes in the middle

Phil Salt hit 73 from 46 balls to help Sussex Sharks beat Hampshire to claim a first win of their T20 Blast campaign.

Opener Salt's 10 boundaries steered the hosts towards 188-6 and they then dismissed Hampshire for 174 from 19 overs to claim a 14-run victory.

Reece Topley (4-33) was also key for Sussex, on a night when there were comfortable wins elsewhere for Birmingham Bears and Notts Outlaws.

Sam Hain's 85 from 61 balls aided the Bears, who went top of the North Group.

Derbyshire Falcons (156-9) were 49 runs short of the Bears' total at the end at Edgbaston, after Adam Hose (69) had earlier hit 12 boundaries as he and Hain guided the Bears to a second win in three games.

Meanwhile, Notts beat winless Northamptonshire Steelbacks by seven wickets, picking up their first victory of this summer after three matches.

Notts skipper Daniel Christian's 3-32 and Jake Ball's 2-21 helped limit the visitors to 152-8 at Trent Bridge.

Alex Hales then made 33 from 27 balls as he helped the Outlaws begin the chase alongside Joe Clarke (45 off 34), before Ben Duckett, Christain and Tom Moores' relatively quick runs eased them to victory.

Salt and Topley send Sharks on their way

At a lively Hove, Salt's innings included three sixes and his knock was followed by David Wiese's quick-fire 44 not out, on a good night for the home outfit.

Hampshire then lost three early wickets, as left-arm seamer Topley took three from four balls in the third over to reduce the visitors to 18-3.

Rilee Rossouw rallied and struck 60 off 38 balls to give the chasers some hope, but Salt dived well to catch Liam Dawson (25 from 20 balls) before Danny Briggs (3-35) helped the Sharks clinch it.

Rashid khan took the decisive, final catch off Topley's fourth wicket at the end of the 19th over to rule out any chance of some last-over drama.

What's next?

Rivals Yorkshire Vikings and Lancashire Lightning meet in the headline game on Thursday, with Gloucestershire, Middlesex, Surrey and Glamorgan also in action.

Then Northamptonshire - whose loss at Trent Bridge on Wednesday was their second from two games in this competition - host the in-form Bears as one of eight fixtures on a busy Friday.

Defending champions Worcestershire Rapids are away to Lancashire on Friday, when Sussex will look to back up their win when they host Surrey.

