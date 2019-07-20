T20 Blast: Kent beat Somerset after Derbyshire overcome Yorkshire

Ollie Robinson held the Kent innings together, hitting 53 from 49 deliveries, including six fours

Imran Qayyum took a career-best 5-21 as Kent began their T20 Blast campaign with a 41-run win over Somerset.

Ollie Robinson's 53 helped Kent to what looked a below-par 165-9 at Canterbury.

But, having confidently reached 54-1, Somerset collapsed to 124 all out, with Pakistan's world number one T20 batsman Babar Azam falling for just seven.

In Saturday's other game, Mark Watt and Billy Godleman starred for Derbyshire as they opened with a five-wicket victory over Yorkshire.

Slow left-armer Watt took 4-19 as the Vikings made 164-8 from their 20 overs - having at one point been 77-6.

Only a late cameo from Jordan Thompson dragged them towards a competitive score, clobbering five sixes as he made 50 off 27 deliveries.

England white-ball specialist David Willey dismissed Flynn Hudson-Prentice early on, but an unbeaten 70 from captain Billy Godleman saw the Falcons over the line with five balls left.

The wicket of Hudson-Prentice aside, it was a night to forget to Willey, who made just six batting at number three and returned figures of 1-29 off 3.1 overs with the ball.

Kent continue hold over Somerset

Remarkably, despite Somerset's fine record in T20 cricket, they have never won in this format of the game at Canterbury.

At the midway stage on Saturday, they looked favourites to end that miserable run, with Roelof van der Merwe's 3-19 helping to restrict the Spitfires in front of a sell-out crowd.

And the visitors looked to be cruising towards their 166 victory target with Tom Banton (28) and Peter Trego (20) at the crease - only for the introduction of Qayyum into the attack to turn the match on its head.

The 26-year-old spinner mixed his pace and length expertly as he tore through the Somerset order, even capping a brilliant all-round display with the run-out of debutant Tom Lammonby.

What's next?

There are three T20 Blast fixtures scheduled for Sunday - and two of England's World Cup-winning squad are set to feature for the first time since last week's memorable final at Lord's.

After Friday's fixture against Sussex was completely washed out, James Vince and Liam Dawson will both be in action for Hampshire when they take on Kent.

Elsewhere, Birmingham Bears host Leicestershire, whose matches were also rained off on Friday, while Durham visit Lancashire.

