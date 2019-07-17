County Championship: Jack Taylor hits 99 as Gloucestershire take command against Leicestershire

Gloucestershire's Jack Taylor fell one run short of making his eighth first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day three): Leicestershire 252: Dexter 56; M Taylor 3-39 & 78-2: Azad 38*; Higgins 2-15 Gloucestershire 504-9 dec: Dent 125, Taylor 99, Smith 84 Leicestershire (4 pts) trail Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 174 runs Match scorecard

Gloucestershire will look to press for victory over Leicestershire on the final day after establishing a 252-run first-innings lead at Cheltenham.

Having resumed on 275-6, just 23 ahead, Jack Taylor (99) and Benny Howell (76) shared 157 for the seventh wicket to take the game away from the Foxes.

They eventually declared on 502-9 with 37 overs left on the third evening.

Leicestershire reached 48-0 before Ryan Higgins took two quick wickets to leave them 78-2 at stumps, 174 runs behind.