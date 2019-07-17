England Lions v Australian XI: Sam Curran top scores for Lions in draw

Sam Curran has played nine Test matches for England

First-class match, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four of four): Australian XI: 397 & 252-8 dec: Harris 50; Leach 5-109 England Lions 267 & 267-5: Curran 56*, Hain 53*; Neser 3-38 England Lions drew with Australian XI Scorecard

England Lions' four-day tour match against Australia A ended in a draw as Surrey's Sam Curran completed a fine game with another half-century.

The Australian XI lost a couple of wickets in adding 29 to their overnight score before declaring on 252-8.

It left the Lions needing 383 in 85 overs, and they had reached 267-5 when both captains shook hands.

Curran, fresh from his call up to the England squad for the Test against Ireland, top scored with 56 not out.

After taking 6-95 and then making 50 in England Lions first innings, the 21-year-old provided some late entertainment at Canterbury with his 81-ball knock.

It was the all-rounder's 18th first-class fifty, although he is still awaiting a maiden hundred.

Warwickshire's Sam Hain (53 not out) provided good support in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 113, although any realistic chances of reaching the target were over when they came together at 154-5.

Earlier, spinner Jack Leach, also in England's 13-man squad for the game at Lord's, claimed another two Australian wickets to finish with 5-109.