England World Cup win a 'tremendous boost' for Scotland

Scotland stunned England with a six-run win in June 2018

England's World Cup win is a "tremendous boost" for the Scottish national team, says Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon.

England pipped New Zealand on Sunday to claim the sport's biggest prize, 13 months after they suffered a shock six-run defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh.

Cannon drew comparisons with the Scotland football team beating world champions England at Wembley in 1967.

"It feels the same," Cannon told BBC Scotland.

"We beat them in a proper ODI in Edinburgh just one year ago and they are now world champions. It is a tremendous boost to our team to show that we can beat the world champions.

"When our neighbours do well, even though sometimes it grates, it undoubtedly helps."

Scotland failed to qualify for the World Cup but Cannon insists the game is in good shape north of the border.

"Girls and women's cricket in particular is seeing a great increase," he said. "But in terms of the health of the sport, we have never been ranked as highly - our men's and women's teams are both 11th in the world, which is an exceptional performance."