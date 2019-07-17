Ben Stokes: England all-rounder 'never wants to be involved in super over again'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won the World Cup

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he "never wants to be involved in a super over again" after the nail-biting World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Sunday's match went to a super over after both sides scored 241 from 50 overs - with England ultimately winning because they scored more boundaries.

"I had to go back into the shower room and give myself five minutes," Stokes told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"I definitely wasn't going to bowl it again."

Stokes, who threw himself to the ground as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler completed the run-out that sealed England's win, said he "broke down" at the moment of victory.

"I slipped, fell over and 'starfished' on the ground," said the 28-year-old.

"I had Mark Wood's glasses on and think I broke them on the ground. It was pandemonium."

Stokes was unbeaten on 84 at the end of England's innings and did not initially know he would go back out for the super over.

"I said we should send Jos [Buttler] and Jason [Roy] out, but Morgs [Eoin Morgan] said we needed left and right-hand combination," added Stokes, who is a left-hander.

'I definitely wasn't going to bowl super over'

Ben Stokes' final over was smashed for 19 runs in 2016 as West Indies beat England to the World Twenty20 title; in 2019, Stokes played a crucial part in England's World Cup win

It was Stokes and Buttler's partnership that put England within touching distance of chasing down New Zealand's 241 inside their 50 overs.

Needing 15 from the final over, Stokes hit a six and then benefited when a fielder's throw hit his bat as he dived to complete a second run and went for four.

England were given six runs but, as Stokes and Adil Rashid had not crossed when the throw was released, the law appears to say that was one too many.

Stokes previously said he will be apologising to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson "for the rest of my life".

England bowler James Anderson told the Tailenders podcast: "Talking to Michael Vaughan, who saw him after the game, Stokes went to the umpires and said, 'can you take that four runs off, we don't want it'.

"But it's in the rules and that's the way it is."

Jofra Archer, who only made his international debut in May, was tasked with bowling the resulting super over for England.

Stokes, who was hit for four sixes by Carlos Braithwaite in the final over of England's 2016 World Twenty20 final defeat by West Indies, offered Archer some advice.

"I said to him whatever happens here is not going to define your career if it doesn't go well," Stokes said.

"I was the person with the responsibility to do that [previously] and it didn't go well. I definitely wasn't going to bowl it again."