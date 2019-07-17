England v Ireland: Jason Roy in Test squad for first time

World Cup winner Jason Roy averages 42.79 in one-day cricket for England, with nine centuries

England v Ireland, one-off Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 24-27 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Jason Roy has been named in England's Test squad for the first time for the match against Ireland at Lord's, which starts on 24 July.

Roy scored 443 runs as an opener in England's triumphant World Cup campaign, but is not a regular top-order batsman in red-ball cricket.

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory has also been called up for the first time.

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson is also included despite injuring his calf earlier in July.

Should he play, Roy is likely to open the batting with Surrey team-mate Rory Burns, who made his Test debut last winter.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were not considered for selection because both players have left side strains.

Durham's Wood is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks after injuring himself in Sunday's World Cup final.

A number of England's World Cup winners rested for the one-off Test against Ireland have been included in a 16-man pre-Ashes training camp this weekend.

All-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will not feature at Lord's, while Archer will have a "period of rest" before being considered for Ashes selection.

England and Ireland have never faced each other in a Test.

It will be England's first red-ball match of the home summer, before the Ashes series against Australia begins on 1 August.

England squad for Ireland Test: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

England squad for pre-Ashes camp: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Roy rewarded for stellar one-day form

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment England won the World Cup

With five Ashes Tests in seven weeks, England will be managing their key players carefully.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss said earlier in July that Roy was "a definite option" to open against Australia this summer, and England have struggled to find a solid opening pair.

Roy played just two first-class matches for Surrey last season and has opened only a handful of times for the county, often in a run-chase situation.

He batted at three in his two appearances for Surrey in 2018 - he has tended to bat at four or five, while team-mate Burns is a regular opener.

He averages 38.38 in first-class cricket and has scored nine centuries from 81 matches.

Roy has been named in the squad in place of Keaton Jennings, who opened during the winter but averages 25.19 from 17 Tests.

Kent's Joe Denly looks set to retain his place at three, while Somerset's Jack Leach and Worcestershire's Moeen Ali, who was dropped from the World Cup side, are the spin bowling options.

Gregory and Stone in pre-Ashes camp

Lewis Gregory (left) is uncapped by England while Olly Stone has maed four one-day appearances

The 16-man squad will attend a training camp at St George's Park - the Football Association's national football centre - this weekend.

Gregory and Olly Stone have been included in that squad and both are in contention to make their Test debuts against Ireland.

Gregory, primarily a bowling all-rounder, has taken 44 wickets at 13.88 for Somerset and captained England Lions in their tour match against Australia A.

Warwickshire seamer Stone made his ODI debut in Sri Lanka last year but was ruled out of the tour of West Indies in January with a stress fracture in his back.

The 25-year-old took one wicket in his four one-day appearances and has taken 123 first-class wickets at an average of 25.

Analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

Test matches should never really be trials but for several in the squad to face Ireland, Ashes opportunities knock.

Burns and particularly Roy at the top of the order, Joe Denly at three, and then real competition amongst the seam bowlers, with Stuart Broad in particular having ground to make up.

A final decision about Anderson's fitness will be made next week - but he is determined to play.