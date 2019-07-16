Trent Johnston: Former Ireland captain appointed as Hong Kong head coach

Johnston captained Ireland to victory over Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup

Former Ireland captain Trent Johnston has been appointed as the new head coach of Hong Kong.

The 45-year-old, who skippered Ireland to their first World Cup in 2007, has taken over from Simon Cook and will begin his new post in August.

Australian native Johnston made his debut for Ireland in 2004 and made 198 appearances before retiring from international cricket in December 2013.

"I'm excited to be taking the next step of my coaching career," he said.

"Cricket Hong Kong has great potential and a highly talented elite player group.

"I look forward to working closely with the players and management team to prepare for the T20 World Cup qualifiers in the short-term and to helping develop future generations of Hong Kong cricketers to continue the team's rise in the global standings."

Johnston took 273 wickets and scored 2,610 runs during his time as a player for Ireland.

He had a spell as Ireland women's coach before spending almost five years in various coaching roles at New South Wales.

He began as assistant under current England coach Trevor Bayliss before taking over as head coach in 2015 and leading the squad to domestic one-day cup champion titles in his first two seasons.