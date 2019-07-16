County Championship: Chris Rushworth impresses as Durham beat Worcestershire

Durham bowler Chris Rushworth is the leading wicket-taker in Division Two this season, with 55 wickets at an average of 16.78

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Durham 212 & 290-8 dec: Burnham 76; Barnard 4-79 Worcestershire 151: Rushworth 4-28 & 242: Cox 62; Rushworth 6-39 Durham (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 109 runs Scorecard

Durham beat Worcestershire by 109 runs on the final day as Chris Rushworth finished with match figures of 10-67.

After resuming on 31-3, 320 runs behind the target set by Durham, the Pears slumped to 56-5 as Rushworth removed Ross Whiteley and Callum Ferguson.

Ed Barnard (43) and Ben Cox (62) put on 96 for the sixth wicket before Barnard was trapped lbw by Nathan Rimmington.

Cox fell to Brydon Carse (2-49), allowing Rushworth (6-39) to take the final wicket and wrap up proceedings.

Pears all-rounder Brett D'Oliveira was left unbeaten on 45.

Durham's fourth victory of the Division Two campaign boosts their promotion hopes, as they move up to fourth in the table, 14 points behind second-placed Glamorgan.

A reshuffle of both divisions means three teams go up this season.