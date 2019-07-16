County Championship: Gloucestershire on top against Leicestershire

Chris Dent also scored a century against Leicestershire in the reverse fixture

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day two): Leicestershire 252: Dexter 56; M Taylor 3-39 Gloucestershire 275-6: Dent 125, Smith 84; Wright 3-53 Gloucestershire (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (4 pts) by 23 runs Match scorecard

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent scored a fine century before Leicestershire's bowlers fought back late on day two at Cheltenham College.

Dent had put on 195 for the third wicket with Tom Smith when he edged Chris Wright behind for 125.

All-rounder Smith went on to register his highest first-class score of 84 but also fell to the seamer shortly after.

Gloucestershire closed on 275-6, having lost four wickets in the final hour, to lead by 23.