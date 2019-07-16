County Championship: Middlesex inflict Glamorgan's first loss

Marnus Labuschange also plays for Brisbane Heat

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Middlesex 384 & 342: Robson 142*, Simpson 56 Glamorgan 171& 299 Hemphrey 72, Labuschagne 51; Roland-Jones 5-68 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 256 runs Scorecard

Toby Roland-Jones bowled Middlesex to a massive 256-run win over Glamorgan as the visitors wrapped up the last four wickets on day four.

Roland-Jones (5-68) took the day's first three wickets to make his tally 19 in two matches.

Charlie Hemphrey's patient 72 was the top score for Glamorgan.

Middlesex's third win of the season makes them serious promotion contenders while Glamorgan remain second after their first defeat.

The home side's overnight pair survived until the second new ball, when Roland-Jones had Hemphrey caught down the leg-side for 72 and Graham Wagg (40) edged to slip.

Some late hitting from Marchant de Lange (45 not out) and Michael Hogan (22) provided entertainment before Hogan holed out off Nathan Sowter.