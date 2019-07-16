Steven Mullaney: Nottinghamshire all-rounder to miss start of T20 Blast

Steven Mullaney scored 263 runs and took 11 wickets for Notts Outlaws in the 2018 T20 Blast

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Steven Mullaney will miss the start of the T20 Blast as he is to undergo knee surgery.

The 32-year-old has passed on the Outlaws' captaincy to Dan Christian ahead of the tournament.

"The injury has been there for a while now and the operation needs to happen to make it right," Mullaney said.

"I'm not going to set targets around recovery, but everybody knows I'll work really hard in my rehab to get back on the field as quickly as possible."

Notts won the T20 Blast in 2017, but were beaten by Somerset at the quarter-final stage of last summer's competition.

They begin the 2019 campaign with a home game against trophy holders Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge on Thursday.