England win World Cup: Sharing trophy should be considered - New Zealand coach Gary Stead

Cricket chiefs should consider allowing teams to share the World Cup if a final is tied again, says New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

England beat the Black Caps in a dramatic final at Lord's by virtue of scoring more boundaries - after the teams' 50-over scores were tied and also level after a super over.

"I'm sure when they were writing the rules they never expected a World Cup final like that," Stead said.

"I'm sure it'll be reviewed."

On sharing the trophy, he added: "Perhaps when you play over a seven-week period and you can't be separated on the final day then that is something that should be considered."

Both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs on Sunday and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.

England were crowned men's world champions for the first time because they had scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - in the match.

"It's a very, very hollow feeling that you can play 100 overs and score the same amount of runs and still lose the game - but that's the technicalities of sport," Stead added.

"It's unfortunate it comes down to one ball right at the end of the tournament when we've been here for seven weeks playing some really good cricket. It will be raw for a long time."

New Zealand were also unfortunate England appeared to be awarded one extra run in the final over of their innings.

England were given six runs when a fielder's throw hit Ben Stokes' bat as he dived to complete a second run and went for four - but laws appears to say that was one too many.

"I didn't actually know that," said Stead when asked about the law.

"The umpires are there to rule and they're human as well - and, like players, sometimes errors are made.

"It's just the human aspect of sport and probably why we all care about it so much as well. We can't change that now. It will go down in history as one that got away from us."